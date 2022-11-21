Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,461 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 269,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,600,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

