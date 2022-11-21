Conformis (CFMS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS):

11/21/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Conformis had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1.25 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Conformis Price Performance

CFMS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,349. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.14. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

