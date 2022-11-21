Conformis (CFMS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS):
- 11/21/2022 – Conformis is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Conformis had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1.25 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Conformis Price Performance
CFMS stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,349. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.14. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
