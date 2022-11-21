Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 1.18% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $127,000.

FNCL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,682. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

