Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,037,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $323.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,981. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.72.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

