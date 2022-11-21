Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $14.60 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,917,292,000 after acquiring an additional 496,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.27. 257,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,698,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

