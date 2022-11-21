Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $18.50 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.9 %

PAYC stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.58. 4,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $475.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.06.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software



Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

