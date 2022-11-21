Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,648 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $33,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,935 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,059,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 546,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,512.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 507,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,237,000 after acquiring an additional 496,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $70.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

