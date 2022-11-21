Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 365 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded down $6.30 on Monday, hitting $122.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.56. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

