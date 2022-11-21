Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 5,254 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $67,051,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 95.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after acquiring an additional 152,009 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Generac by 94.1% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Generac by 5,480.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.15. 4,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,009. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.