Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 707 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.16% of Williams-Sonoma worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 54.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after buying an additional 148,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.7 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

Shares of WSM traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,376. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

