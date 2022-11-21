Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $96.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 647,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,797,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.