Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.95

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.89, with a volume of 164862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

