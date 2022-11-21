Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $906,515,000 after acquiring an additional 920,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.54. 77,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.23.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
Featured Articles
