Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,631 shares of company stock worth $18,273,483 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.40. 124,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,311. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $305.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.15.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.