Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $339.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day moving average of $328.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.