Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,237 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,346. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

