Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $130,223,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,913,000 after acquiring an additional 543,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 482,894 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,502. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average is $157.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

