Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.47. 211,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,451,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

