Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.1% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.89.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,034. The firm has a market cap of $342.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.81 and a 200-day moving average of $320.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.