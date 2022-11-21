Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $9,246,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $258.05. 29,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,927. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

