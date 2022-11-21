Covenant 1-Day Volume Tops $86,814.12 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. Covenant has a market cap of $157.74 million and approximately $86,814.12 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00014608 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

