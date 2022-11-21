Cowen Lowers AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) to Market Perform

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdTheorent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

AdTheorent Price Performance

ADTH stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.97. 376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,788. AdTheorent has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdTheorent

AdTheorent Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AdTheorent by 45.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,911,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 600,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at about $15,679,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the second quarter worth about $2,164,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

