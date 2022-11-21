Creditcoin Price Down 4.9% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $72.98 million and $9.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006306 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001366 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

