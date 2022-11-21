CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 49,720 shares.The stock last traded at $120.10 and had previously closed at $122.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.92.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $243,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,026.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,931,256 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,296,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 986,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 428,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

