Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 109,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 6.04. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,655,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 145,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 848,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 111,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 481,735 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

