Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Cue Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 109,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 6.04. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
