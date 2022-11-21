Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.21.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
