Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

