CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.