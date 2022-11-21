DA Davidson Raises i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $36.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research lifted their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.51. 4,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $758.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,894,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

