DA Davidson Raises i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target to $36.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research lifted their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.
i3 Verticals Price Performance
i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.51. 4,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $758.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.
