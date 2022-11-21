Dai Price Hits $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006388 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $5.84 billion and $402.48 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.17 or 0.08878411 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00471591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.68 or 0.28934007 BTC.

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,840,918,434 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

