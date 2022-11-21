David A. Ramsay Buys 25,005 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,507.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,926,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,128.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Savara Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.67. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
