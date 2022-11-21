David A. Ramsay Buys 25,005 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 25,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,507.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,926,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,128.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Savara Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.67. Savara Inc has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 235.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Savara by 6.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Savara by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

