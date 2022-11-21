Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.21 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $42.21 million and $32.30 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00003533 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.24 or 0.08304629 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00461214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.84 or 0.28296842 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

