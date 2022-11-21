Dawn Protocol Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.76 million and $32.10 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

