Dennis Mark Bristow Acquires 110,011 Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABX traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Barrick Gold

ABX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.