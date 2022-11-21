Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.84.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($203.81) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($210.31) to €206.00 ($212.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($180.41) to €170.00 ($175.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
