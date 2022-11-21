Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.84.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($203.81) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($210.31) to €206.00 ($212.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($180.41) to €170.00 ($175.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

