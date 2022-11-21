Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Up 3.2%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $191.00 and last traded at $191.00. 64 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $5.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

