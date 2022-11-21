DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $106.22 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,044.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00383912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00110694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00811352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00642118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00233541 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,814,812,345 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

