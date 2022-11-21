DigiByte Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $106.36 million and $2.44 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,238.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00386129 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026813 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00111043 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00800959 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00652013 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001502 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006142 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00234121 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,813,183,836 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
