Dignity Gold Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $3.55 billion and approximately $1,027.98 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00017385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.873557 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,117.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

