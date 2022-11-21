Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

NYSE:DFS opened at $107.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

