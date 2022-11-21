Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0765 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.15 billion and approximately $533.37 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00386129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001276 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00017533 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

