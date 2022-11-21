Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Dollar Tree has set its Q3 guidance at $1.05-1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $7.10-7.40 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $163.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

