Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Cut to C$89.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DLMAF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.15.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

