Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.03-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.16 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

