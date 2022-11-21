Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.75.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.82. 1,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $329.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

