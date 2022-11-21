Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $12.07 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Graco makes up about 1.2% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.12% of Graco worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Graco by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Graco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 62,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Graco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.10. 12,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Graco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.