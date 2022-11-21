Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.55. 42,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

