Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $1,333,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total value of $1,333,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,621.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,144 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,123. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $263.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

