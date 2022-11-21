Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 2,273 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.13. 86,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average of $149.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

