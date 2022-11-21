Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 420 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $6,731,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $335.17. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,245. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

