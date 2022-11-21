Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises 1.1% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 945,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,442. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.